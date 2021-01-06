https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-president-trump-says-will-lead-supporters-march-capitol-speech-show-strengthvideo/

President Donald Trump has announced that he will lead his supporters in a march on the Capitol following his speech.

Hundreds of thousands of patriots are overflowing the streets of DC ahead of the Electoral College vote count.

“We’re gonna walk down to the Capitol” Trump prepares the crowd for the next portion of the January 6th demonstrations, rallying outside Congress during the Electoral College vote count #DC #SaveAmericaMarch #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/YuMCh34j7o — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

TRENDING: Right Side Broadcasting Network Will Be Live Streaming Today’s Events – TRUMP SPEAKING NOW

“After this we’re going to walk down, and I’ll be there with you, we’re going to walk down — to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.” Trump said. “We’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them — because we will never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong.”

He said that they will demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated.

President Trump says that following his DC speech, he will lead his supporters in a march to the Capitol building to “cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.” pic.twitter.com/h4tefR077S — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) January 6, 2021

