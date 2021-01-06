https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-report-former-fbi-agent-ground-us-capitol-says-least-one-bus-load-antifa-thugs-infiltrated-trump-demonstration/

According to a former FBI agent on the ground at the US Capitol, at least one bus load of Antifa goons infiltrated the Trump rally as part of a false flag operation.

Chaos erupted at the US Capitol building on Wednesday after Vice President Mike Pence announced he would not block Biden’s electors.

Trump supporters are being blamed for all of the violence and chaos but according to a former FBI agent, Antifa has infiltrated the Trump rally.

Via investigative reporter Paul Sperry: Former FBI agent on the ground at U.S. Capitol just texted me and confirmed that at least 1 “bus load” of Antifa thugs infiltrated peaceful Trump demonstrators as part of a false Trump flag ops

There are eyewitness accounts of people in dark clothing urging people to rush forward and start anti-government chants in the crowd.

Eyewitness reports one of the first people to break a window at the Capitol wearing a US flag shirt but took it off and tossed it in bush after. Others in dark clothing urging people to rush forward, starting anti-govt chants in crowd. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 6, 2021

