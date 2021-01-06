https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-report-pentagon-denies-request-deploy-national-guard-us-capitol-patriots-overwhelm-police/

The Pentagon has reportedly denied a request to deploy the National Guard to the US Capitol as patriots overwhelm police and storm the building.

BREAKING: A source tells me The Defense Department has just denied a request by DC officials to deploy the National Guard to the US Capitol. — Aaron C. Davis (@byaaroncdavis) January 6, 2021

All hell broke loose on Wednesday after Vice President Mike Pence said he would not block Biden’s electors.

Patriots entered the Capitol building and forced Pence and all lawmakers to either evacuate or shelter in place.

Shots have been fired in the US Senate chamber during an armed standoff between police and patriots attempting to breach the room, according to reports.

Inside House chamber right now pic.twitter.com/yOk1yWpnT7 — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) January 6, 2021

A woman has been removed from the building on a stretcher, covered in blood, on live television.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a 6 o’clock curfew in response to the uprising.

