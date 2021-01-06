https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-shots-fired-chamber-woman-taken-stretcher-covered-blood-video/

Shots have been fired in the US Senate chamber during an armed standoff between police and patriots attempting to breach the room, according to reports.

A female Trump supporter has been removed from the building on a stretcher, covered in blood, on live television after reportedly being shot in the neck.

Brian Stelter tweeted, “NBC captured the moment when one set of Capitol steps were stormed. @EllisonBarber reported seeing ‘a massive amount of what appears to be blood on the ground. At least one person here is being taken away on a stretcher.’”

WARNING, THE FOLLOWING VIDEOS ARE GRAPHIC:

The situation is ongoing. Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as the day unfolds.

