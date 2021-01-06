https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-shots-fired-chamber-woman-taken-stretcher-covered-blood-video/

Shots have been fired in the US Senate chamber during an armed standoff between police and patriots attempting to breach the room, according to reports.

A female Trump supporter has been removed from the building on a stretcher, covered in blood, on live television after reportedly being shot in the neck.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Pence Releases Statement Ahead of Certification of Electoral College, Says He Will NOT Block Biden’s Electors

Reports of shots fired on Capitol Hill. Police on their way. pic.twitter.com/ixHbQBQxth — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) January 6, 2021

UPDATE: Me & several other reporters we’re locked inside the Senate chamber w/ full Senate body shortly after 2pm. Pence was evacuated before we were locked in At 2:29pm police on Senate floor shouted: “SHOTS FIRED. MOVE AWAY FROM THE DOORS” At 2:31pm everyone was evacuated — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) January 6, 2021

Brian Stelter tweeted, “NBC captured the moment when one set of Capitol steps were stormed. @EllisonBarber reported seeing ‘a massive amount of what appears to be blood on the ground. At least one person here is being taken away on a stretcher.’”

NBC captured the moment when one set of Capitol steps were stormed. @EllisonBarber reported seeing “a massive amount of what appears to be blood on the ground. At least one person here is being taken away on a stretcher.” pic.twitter.com/4qidHddImR — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 6, 2021

WARNING, THE FOLLOWING VIDEOS ARE GRAPHIC:

GRAPHIC: MSNBC shows video of a person being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher, covered in blood and in very bad shape. pic.twitter.com/W6jKaXDudK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2021

The situation is ongoing. Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as the day unfolds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

