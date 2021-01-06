https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-two-pipe-bombs-found-detonated-bomb-squad-rnc-dnc-also-evacuated/

Two pipe bombs were found at the Republican National Committee’s DC Headquarters and safely detonated by a bomb squad on Wednesday.

The Democratic National Committee is also being evacuated after a suspicious package was found nearby.

The controlled detonation took place as Trump supporting patriots stormed the Capitol building, just a few blocks away.

Earlier today, a suspicious device was found at RNC headquarters. RNC staff was safely evacuated from the building and the device has been successfully detonated by a bomb squad. — Michael Ahrens (@michaelahrens) January 6, 2021

TRENDING: BREAKING: Pence Releases Statement Ahead of Certification of Electoral College, Says He Will NOT Block Biden’s Electors

“The bombs were located in the back of the building, the official said, and were discovered by RNC security. Meanwhile, most of the party leadership is away in Florida for its annual winter meeting,” the Federalist reports. “The explosion was also reported by the New York Times, as thousands of Trump supporters hold the nearby Capitol complex under siege, protesting and rioting against congressional certification of the Electoral College vote formally handing President-elect Joe Biden the keys to the White House.”

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

The Capitol Police also shot a female Trump supporter inside the Capitol Building as people were trying to access the Senate Floor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

