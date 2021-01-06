https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-unarmed-woman-shot-killed-capitol-police-identified-14-year-usaf-veteran-video/

The young unarmed woman shot and killed by the Capitol Police on Wednesday has been identified.

Ashli Babbit, a 14-year veteran from San Diego who served 4 tours with the US Air Force as a high-level security officer was killed today.

More from KUSI:

#KUSINews has confirmed the identity of the woman shot and killed inside US Capitol. More info: https://t.co/xW9Ssd9bKD pic.twitter.com/DS6zjFOdDF — KUSI News (@KUSINews) January 7, 2021

Ashli Babbit was shot through a window on a closed door by an officer.

Babbit appeared to be standing behind a group of people who were attempting to gain entry into the chamber.

Police had barricaded the doors and were attempting to keep the patriot protesters out — and then drew their weapons.

They opened fired and shot Ashli in the neck.

She was wheeled out of the Capital in a stretcher covered in blood and later pronounced dead.

The Metropolitan Police Department said there is an investigation into her death.

