https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-vp-pence-just-unfollowed-president-trump-twitter/

This afternoon at 1:16 PM, former AG GOP Chair Kelli Ward tweeted a copy of Vice President Mike Pence’s statement, informing the public that he has no intention of sending the Electoral College votes from 6 contested states back to their state’s legislature.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – AZ GOP Chair Dr. Kelli Ward appears to be blaming VP Pence for the chaos that ensued in the Capitol building during the Joint Session of Congress.

She tweeted: “Pray that VP Pence doesn’t send our Republic to its demise – crashing and burning into socialism, communism, & tyranny. What do we have at 11 AM (AZ) on 1/6/21? Freedom, liberty, and a Republic – if we can keep it.”

Pray that @VP @Mike_Pence doesn’t send our Republic to it’s demise – crashing and burning into socialism, communism, & tyranny. What do we have at 11 AM (AZ) on 1/6/21? Freedom, liberty, and a Republic – it we can keep it. https://t.co/ie6sWScOTV — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) January 6, 2021

Ward wasn’t the only person criticizing VP Pence on Twitter. President Trump also slammed him in. a scathing tweet:

TRENDING: BREAKING: Pence Releases Statement Ahead of Certification of Electoral College, Says He Will NOT Block Biden’s Electors

Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!

We are sharing a screenshot of President Trump’s tweet, as Twitter won’t allow it to be shared!

Shortly after Trump’s tweet, it was reported that Vice President Pence unfollowed him on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1346923396442058754?s=20

We checked it out, and the report is correct. Vice President Pence, whose political career is likely over, has unfollowed President Trump. We’ve gone through the list of accounts he follows and while Melania Trump remains on that list, President Trump is no longer on his “Following” list.

Stay tuned, as this is likely not the end of this saga between President Trump and Vice President Pence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

