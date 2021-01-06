https://www.oann.com/calif-lawsuit-demands-officials-demands-officials-decertify-state-election-results/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=calif-lawsuit-demands-officials-demands-officials-decertify-state-election-results

UPDATED 4:00 PM PT – Wednesday, January 6, 2021

California’s 55 electoral votes are being called into question as the fight for election integrity continues throughout the country.

On Monday, several Republican congressional candidates along with the ‘Election Integrity Project of California’ filed a lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) and Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

The plaintiffs claim California’s elections have been plagued by regulations and unconstitutional executive orders, which caused voting irregularities and manipulation to persist in the state’s elections.

The ‘Election Integrity Project’ also noted they have been investigating flaws in California’s election system for 10 years. They maintained that government officials have refused to correct the situation.

Meanwhile, the organization alleges over 700 affidavits were signed by individuals claiming election codes were violated during the Golden State’s 2020 elections. In some of the allegations, state poll watchers were required to stand far away, which made it difficult to view election officials as they counted ballots. Another witness claimed votes had been changed by machines in Los Angeles County.

Additionally, in Ventura County, a Dominion employee was allegedly seen inserting a flash drive into a Dominion voting machine as votes were tabulated. He then reportedly inserted the flash drive into his own computer to perform unknown operations.

The lawsuit demands that several of Newsom’s executive orders be deemed unconstitutional and for the invalidation of the electoral college results.

