https://www.oann.com/calif-medical-experts-concerned-over-slow-vaccine-roll-out/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=calif-medical-experts-concerned-over-slow-vaccine-roll-out

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:45 PM PT – Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Medical leaders in California said they’re getting frustrated with the slow rollout of vaccinations.

According to reports out of Los Angeles on Wednesday, officials administering vaccines allowed ineligible people–who are not healthcare workers–to receive immunizations.

Meanwhile, in the state’s capital of Sacramento, officials want to take more time to set up clinics and to register them with the state. Public health experts said they’re not hitting their vaccination quotas due to a lack of planning.

“I don’t even believe all of our healthcare workers have been vaccinated yet,” Dr. James Kyle, the medical director of L.A. Care Health Plan, said. “The rollout is going slower than we want, and it has us concerned that we’re going to fall way behind, [but] I think we can catch up.”

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) said California has received around 1.3 million doses, but has vaccinated less than half a million people. but has vaccinated less than 500,000 people.

In the meantime, around 17 million doses have been distributed across the country with around five million shots administered.

MORE NEWS: Man In NYC Arrested For A String Of Attacks On Women

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

