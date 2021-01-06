https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/calls-grow-president-trump-immediately-removed-office-via-impeachment-25th-amendment/

Calls to remove President Trump “immediately” from office are growing Wednesday night from Democrat members of Congress, a Democrat governor, never-Trumpers and the media. Either impeachment by the House and removal by the Senate or an invocation of the 25th Amendment requiring the consent of the vice president, the cabinet and Congress. Trump’s term of office ends at 11:59 a.m. EST January 20.

File screen image.

Vice President Pence and the Department of Defense appear to have cut President Trump from the chain of command with statements issued by a spokesman for Pence and acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller leaving out any mention of consultations with Trump.

“Vice President @Mike_Pence has returned to the Senate. He never left the Capitol. @VP was in regular contact w/ House & Senate leadership, Cap Police, DOJ, & DoD to facilitate efforts to secure the Capitol & reconvene Congress. And now we will finish the People’s business.”

Vice President @Mike_Pence has returned to the Senate. He never left the Capitol.@VP was in regular contact w/ House & Senate leadership, Cap Police, DOJ, & DoD to facilitate efforts to secure the Capitol & reconvene Congress. And now we will finish the People’s business. — Devin O’Malley (@VPPressSec) January 7, 2021

TRENDING: BREAKING: Pence Releases Statement Ahead of Certification of Electoral College, Says He Will NOT Block Biden’s Electors

Statement by acting Secretary of Defense Miller and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley:

“Chairman Milley and I just spoke separately with the Vice President and with Speaker Pelosi, Leader McConnell, Senator Schumer and Representative Hoyer about the situation at the U.S. Capitol. We have fully activated the D.C. National Guard to assist federal and local law enforcement as they work to peacefully address the situation. We are prepared to provide additional support as necessary and appropriate as requested by local authorities. Our people are sworn to defend the constitution and our democratic form of government and they will act accordingly.”

All four founding members of the Squad are calling for President Trump’s impeachment:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), “I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), “Impeach.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), “This is on Donald Trump, period. He called folks to D.C. and gave them marching orders. He needs to be impeached and removed immediately.”

This is on Donald Trump, period. He called folks to D.C. and gave them marching orders. He needs to be impeached and removed immediately. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 6, 2021

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), “Our democracy is literally under assault. Donald J. Trump incited this violence and is directly responsible for this attempted coup. He must be impeached and removed from office immediately.”

Our democracy is literally under assault. Donald J. Trump incited this violence and is directly responsible for this attempted coup. He must be impeached and removed from office immediately. — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) January 6, 2021

More Democrats, leftist groups, media figures and never-Trumpers:

Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME), “Pres. Trump lit the match that started an attempted coup in the Capitol. Congress must immediately impeach and remove this dangerous man from office. He is a threat to our national security and I support the Cabinet invoking the 25th amendment.”

Pres. Trump lit the match that started an attempted coup in the Capitol. Congress must immediately impeach and remove this dangerous man from office. He is a threat to our national security and I support the Cabinet invoking the 25th amendment. — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) January 7, 2021

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), “I am calling on Vice President Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment and protect our country. Enough is enough.”

I am calling on Vice President Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment and protect our country. Enough is enough. — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) January 7, 2021

Freshman Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) wants to expel Republicans from Congress, “I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office. I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion.”

I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office. I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion. pic.twitter.com/JMTlQ4IfnR — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, “It is an *urgent* priority for the president to be legally removed from office as quickly as possible.”

It is an *urgent* priority for the president to be legally removed from office as quickly as possible. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 6, 2021

Leftist group Public Citizen, “Impeach, convict, prosecute.”

Impeach, convict, prosecute. — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) January 7, 2021

Leftist group CREW, “For four years, we’ve heard members of Congress say they haven’t seen what Trump said or did so can’t comment on it. You can’t say that now. Either you vote to impeach and remove him or you support it.”

For four years, we’ve heard members of Congress say they haven’t seen what Trump said or did so can’t comment on it. You can’t say that now. Either you vote to impeach and remove him or you support it. — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) January 7, 2021

Rep. Alan Lowenthal (D-CA), “The President must be impeached and removed immediately.”

The President must be impeached and removed immediately. pic.twitter.com/WiHBGOCPgD — Rep. Alan Lowenthal (@RepLowenthal) January 7, 2021

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI), “President Trump is wholly unfit to serve as commander-in-chief. After today’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol incited by the president, he should either resign, be impeached again by Congress or removed by the Cabinet under the 25th Amendment.”

President Trump is wholly unfit to serve as commander-in-chief. After today’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol incited by the president, he should either resign, be impeached again by Congress or removed by the Cabinet under the 25th Amendment. — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) January 7, 2021

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, “I don’t make a statement like this lightly: Two weeks is too long for Donald Trump to remain in office, where he can continue to incite more untold violence. Read my full statement calling on Congress to impeach and remove”

I don’t make a statement like this lightly: Two weeks is too long for Donald Trump to remain in office, where he can continue to incite more untold violence. Read my full statement calling on Congress to impeach and remove @realDonaldTrump: pic.twitter.com/DJ1KpyV1Z5 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 6, 2021

Never-Trumper George Conway, “The twenty-fifth amendment could be used to take @realDonaldTrump out for the rest of his term.”

The twenty-fifth amendment could be used to take @realDonaldTrump out for the rest of his term. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 6, 2021

“Absolutely. There’s no reason why both couldn’t be done simultaneously, with the 25A action having immediate effect. The importance of a senate conviction on a judgment of impeachment is, as you implicitly note, that it could disqualify Trump from holding future public office.”

Absolutely. There’s no reason why both couldn’t be done simultaneously, with the 25A action having immediate effect. The importance of a senate conviction on a judgment of impeachment is, as you implicitly note, that it could disqualify Trump from holding future public office. https://t.co/e0PP4ramGV — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 6, 2021

Former presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), “It is too dangerous to have him as president over the next two weeks before an inauguration. He cannot be trusted with the sacred honor the American People gave him. I hope the 25th Amendment is put into action or an immediate bipartisan impeachment.”

It is too dangerous to have him as president over the next two weeks before an inauguration. He cannot be trusted with the sacred honor the American People gave him. I hope the 25th Amendment is put into action or an immediate bipartisan impeachment. — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) January 7, 2021

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), Trump is the single greatest threat to our democracy. He is unfit for office and can’t be trusted for another minute as commander in chief. He must be impeached and removed from office immediately.”

Trump is the single greatest threat to our democracy. He is unfit for office and can’t be trusted for another minute as commander in chief. He must be impeached and removed from office immediately. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 7, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

