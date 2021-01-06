https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/06/capitalism-always-wins-concession-stand-spotted-next-to-the-u-s-capitol-during-takeover/

Somebody set up a concession stand to sell chicken, french fries and Nathan’s hot dogs outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday

Someone has set up a concession stand during riot at the U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/PJxBybcDJf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 6, 2021

Capitalism for the win:

Never count out America’s entrepreneurs. https://t.co/oW9TFFYQ1G — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 6, 2021

Hey, everyone needs a snack while attempting to overthrow the government or whatever it is they’re doing:

Buy the mug!

Just gonna leave this here. https://t.co/HBLhRia74v — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) January 6, 2021

And we hope they don’t get a fine:

they’d better have a permit, otherwise that’s probably like a $100 finehttps://t.co/3X6W4pIA0Y — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 6, 2021

***

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

