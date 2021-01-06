https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532925-capitol-police-evacuate-madison-cannon-buildings

The U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday locked down the Capitol building and evacuated multiple congressional buildings amid increasingly violent protests outside.

Buildings being evacuated included the Library of Congress’s Madison Building across from the Capitol as well as the Cannon House office building. In an alert sent to Hill staffers, police ordered occupants of the Madison building to “move in a safe manner to the exists” and “close doors behind you but do not lock.”

Capitol police also told those in the Cannon House building to “take visitors, escape hoods, and Go Kits” and report to a tunnel connected to a nearby building.

A Capitol Police officer told a reporter, “If you want to go between the buildings, use the tunnels.”

Asked how long the lock-down might last, the officer said it will depend on the behavior of the protestors.

Cannon House office building — which is massive — is also being evacuated, per multiple sources. Capitol police just went door by door, running down hallways. — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) January 6, 2021

Video posted by a Washington Post reporter showed protesters moving past barricades and toward the Capitol.

Hundreds of Trump supporters have stormed the barricades at the back of the Capitol and are marching toward the building. pic.twitter.com/68nB7QyiP9 — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021

They are reportedly attempting to climb structures outside the building and being held back from going further by police.

Protesters are charging toward the Captiol steps. Some tried to scale the construction structures and have been tackled by police. They want to enter the building and are making attempts at intervals. Capitol police trying to hold them back. pic.twitter.com/YflxS1miBw — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021

A crowd of Trump supporters estimated to be in the thousands traveled to Washington on Wednesday to pressure lawmakers and Vice President Pence to overturn the results of the election. Pence noted earlier in the day that he does not have the power to object to electors.

Updated at 1:57 p.m.

