Capitol Police have drawn their guns on Trump supporters who reportedly broke a glass door at House chamber in the Capitol Building through Erik Wasson:

“Armed standoff on House floor. Police pointing guns at protestors who have broken glass door”

Armed standoff on House floor. Police pointing guns at protestors who have broken glass door — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) January 6, 2021

Capitol police draw guns on House floor as Trump supporters try to enter chamber, screen image via Matt Fuller/Twitter.

UPDATE: Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI), “I am in the House Chambers. We have been instructed to lie down on the floor and put on our gas masks. Chamber security and Capitol Police have their guns drawn as protesters bang on the front door of the chamber. This is not a protest. This is an attack on America.”

I am in the House Chambers. We have been instructed to lie down on the floor and put on our gas masks. Chamber security and Capitol Police have their guns drawn as protesters bang on the front door of the chamber. This is not a protest. This is an attack on America. — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) January 6, 2021

People take cover as protesters try to breach the House Chamber during a joint session of #Congress at the #UScapitol in Washington, DC 📷: @drewangerer pic.twitter.com/DPcJpgpdai — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) January 6, 2021

Inside House chamber right now pic.twitter.com/yOk1yWpnT7 — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) January 6, 2021

Video by the Huffington Posts Matt Fuller taken from the House press gallery of police on the House floor drawing guns on Trump supporters trying to enter the chamber.

Video from the chamber. pic.twitter.com/UKF7MScHKN — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

