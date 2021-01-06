http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mLAY3gTNUn0/

Protesters in Washington, DC, allegedly attempted to remove a U.S. flag flying at the Capitol building and replace it with a Trump flag.

People magazine reported on the incident, noting that a number of people allegedly scaled scaffolding on “the second floor of the building where an American flag was hung…[and] tore down the flag and threw it to to the ground, inciting cheers and applause from some watching.” The individual “then attempted to replace it with a Trump flag.”

MSBNC aired the alleged attempt to switch flags, which was then tweeted by Politico‘s Natasha Korecki:

An attempt to take down the U.S. flag and replace with a Trump flag at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/oXg0LMmVQf — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) January 6, 2021

Trump released a video on social media in which he called for protesters to cease violence and “go home in peace.”

He said, “You have to go home now, we have to have peace. We have to have law and order.”

United States flags are traditionally held in high esteem. A Capitol Flag Program run by the Architect of the Capitol flies over 100,000 flags on special poles on Capitol grounds annually just to fill the constituents’ requests for flags that have flown at the Capitol.

