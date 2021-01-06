http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/a8NNmnQn_Fk/

CBS News correspondent Margaret Brennan Wednesday reported that members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet were considering invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

Brennan said on the evening newscast for CBS, citing sources in Washington D.C:

This is not news that we deliver lightly and I want to make clear that what I am explaining here is what is being discussed, whispered about, among some cabinet members today. And that is to whether to move forward with formal proceedings to try and invoke the 25th Amendment.

She said that the discussions were not just centered around Democrats, many of whom publicly called for Trump to resign or Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, but in Trump’s cabinet.

“The very fact that the highest levels of the US government and cabinet members are discussing this is quite newsworthy, quite notable, and it underscores the moment that we are at,” she said.

The 25th Amendment allows the president’s cabinet and the vice president to declare that the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

After the declaration, Congress is expected to assemble and determine by a two-thirds vote of both the House and the Senate to replace the president with the vice president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congressional Democrats have repeatedly voiced support for Trump to be removed from office, but the cabinet has never seriously considered the idea.

