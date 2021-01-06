https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2021/01/06/chaos-in-pa-legislature-as-republicans-refuse-to-seat-democrat-jim-brewster-over-fraud-concerns-n1310065
Amid high emotions and partisan finger-pointing, Republicans also took the rare step of removing the Democratic lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, from presiding over the session. They apparently did so because they did not believe Fetterman was following the rules and recognizing their legislative motions. Democrats, in turn, responded by refusing to back Sen. Jake Corman (R., Centre) from assuming the chamber’s top leadership position — an unusual maneuver on what is most often a largely ceremonial and bipartisan vote.