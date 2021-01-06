https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/06/chaos-overtakes-washington-dc-where-do-we-go-from-here/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky and Western Correspondent Tristan Justice discuss how the mob who rushed and eventually breached the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday afternoon will affect the state of our nation moving forward.

“Sadly, this is not a sort of normal hiccup that we will inevitably weather,” Jashinsky said. “We’ve been through very difficult, tough moments before. We’ve been through unprecedented moments before. And thanks to our Constitution, we are well prepared to handle them.” She continued, “And none of this is sort of like normal growing pains for a republic. This is this a dangerous territory, and it’s something that we’re going to have to work really hard to fix.”

“I think you’re right that this is a real, significant shift in our country,” Justice agreed. “I think we’re really seeing our institutions in this country face a stress test that it frankly hasn’t seen for decades.”







Jashinksy, who reported the incidents as they occurred on the ground for The Federalist, said that while many people joined in on the destruction and breach of the Capitol, there were also many people, including Trump supporters, who condemned the chaos and did not participate in it.

“I think, while the group of people that stormed the Capitol was big, there was also just like generally a really big crowd out there today, so I think a lot of people probably were none too pleased with it,” Jashinsky said.







Read more of The Federalist’s coverage of the chaotic events here.

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2021/01/DCBreach.mp3

