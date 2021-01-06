https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trumper-shot-by-dc-police-is-dead/

Posted by Kane on January 6, 2021 6:46 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

https://twitter.com/MichaelCoudrey/status/1346951033969324038

Here’s more footage of the shooting as it happened…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...