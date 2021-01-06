https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trumper-shot-by-dc-police-is-dead/
https://twitter.com/MichaelCoudrey/status/1346951033969324038
BREAKING: 1 person was shot this afternoon inside the U.S. Capitol building by a member of law enforcement as Trump supporters stormed the building, several law enforcement officials say – @PeteWilliamsNBC pic.twitter.com/d2xRnh7MH5
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021
Here’s more footage of the shooting as it happened…
The shooting that took place inside of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/nvakuGcsmK
— Shaun King (@shaunking) January 6, 2021