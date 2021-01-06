https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/chinese-american-alliance-trump-shows-march-save-america/

Wow.

The Chinese American Alliance for Trump showed up to today’s “March To Save America” rally.

They showed up along with at least hundreds of thousands of other Americans.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on the massive crowd:

The crowd size is huge in Washington DC today. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are already there.

Americans want justice and freedom. We want fair elections. A crowd approaching a million participants is in DC right now.

Dan Scavino shared this tweet moments ago:

