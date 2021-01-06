https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2021/01/06/chris-christie-wheres-trump/

Where indeed? The Capitol building is being sacked by Donald Trump’s supporters who moved directly down Pennsylvania Avenue, as he suggested at the end of his live appearance at the DC rally earlier. Since then, Trump has only offered a couple of tweets, and Chris Christie wonders why Trump hasn’t done more to defend the nation’s capital:

!!! Chris Christie on @ABC says he’s been trying for the last 25 minutes to reach President Trump. “The president has to come out and tell his supporters to leave the Capitol grounds,” @GovChristie tells @GStephanopoulos — John Santucci (@Santucci) January 6, 2021

Christie’s not alone, either. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) put out an angry video plea for the president to “call this off,” calling it what it is — banana-republic crap. Gallagher also blames his colleagues for “countenancing an effort by Congress to overturn the election:

We are witnessing absolute banana republic crap in the United States Capitol right now. @realdonaldtrump, you need to call this off. pic.twitter.com/0QGx2PlXFY — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) January 6, 2021

“The election is over.” Perhaps Trump isn’t concerned about elections these days. He’s certainly not concerned over the prospects for violence directed at even his fellow Republicans, let alone the law enforcement personnel he hailed in a tweet. At least one person has been shot:

A person is seen bleeding inside the U.S. Capitol after being wounded by an apparent gunshot (WARNING: GRAPHIC) https://t.co/wTKxzqAo9U pic.twitter.com/JakfQEzc9E — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2021

The Trump family has also been tweeting to get protesters to withdraw, but tweets aren’t having much impact. The protesters have established themselves in the building, and they’re not inclined to leave:

.@mkraju reports on CNN that this was left on Speaker Pelosi’s desk. pic.twitter.com/hvDaJI2V8m — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) January 6, 2021

It’s not as though Trump’s unaware of the situation, after all:

BREAKING: Pres. Trump is watching the storming of the Capitol on television at the White House, sources tell @ABC News, with some close to the president beside themselves pushing him to do more to stop and condemn the violence playing out on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/Dssp7yhjfD — ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2021

At this point, a basic sense of leadership should have prompted a televised address demanding that his supporters withdraw from the building. Of course, a basic sense of leadership would have recognized the danger in firing up the crowd and then telling them to go down to Capitol Hill in the first place.

Instead of asserting some sort of leadership, though, Trump is instead ceding that position to … Joe Biden:

BREAKING LIVE: President-elect Biden addresses the nation as Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol.https://t.co/01SywyZ7fR — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021

This is ongoing, but Biden’s calling out Trump for not asserting himself to defend the capital, and calling it “close to sedition.” What a disgrace.

Update: Trump declares that “we have to have peace,” and protesters should “go home in peace,” but also the election was totally stolen:

