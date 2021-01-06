https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/06/chris-cuomo-takes-offense-to-those-remembering-his-june-request-to-show-me-where-it-says-protesters-are-supposed-to-be-polite-and-peaceful/

CNN’s Chris Cuomo has several tweets today condemning President Trump and what has happened at the U.S. Capitol:

Too late. They are not peaceful- because you are not about peace. You can’t control what you caused. And this is what you will he remembered for https://t.co/jX48y9LSnR — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 6, 2021

Those who stoked these flames must be remembered. They fed lies and moved people to exactly what we are seeing. #Remember https://t.co/z902jgRLy0 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 6, 2021

That sparked some to offer up a flashback of what Cuomo said during the spring and summer protests last year:

“Show me where it says protests are supposed to be polite and peaceful.”

-Chris Cuomo, CNN — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) January 6, 2021

This Chris Cuomo clip from June has NOT aged well … 🤔 “Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful.” pic.twitter.com/5RgqZexA6W — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) January 6, 2021

What does @ChrisCuomo think of what’s happening at the Capitol today?

pic.twitter.com/Ihl7R8H5QQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 6, 2021

The message from left wing media and politicians for several months has been clear: violence works. CNN’s Chris Cuomo: “Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful.”pic.twitter.com/wE9FNLaYO0 — RZ (@cpickers02) January 6, 2021

“Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful.” — Fredo Cuomo Remember last summer when CNN was using MLK’s quote, “A riot is the language of the unheard” out of context in order to add fuel to the fire? I do. These people have no shame. pic.twitter.com/30FxXJOS2C — John Henry (@fake_news_u_r) January 6, 2021

In response, Cuomo has said “shame on you” to those using his June video on this day:

This is more sedition than speech. And it is on you. These people are acting on the animus put out by you fringe agitators. This is where demonizing and deception gets you. Even now, you spare trump and try to divide. Shame on you. https://t.co/MtYAmK9L20 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 6, 2021

How about maybe everybody agrees that protests should always be peaceful no matter where they take place and for whatever reason?

There was no excuse for what happened then, and there is obviously NO excuse for what is happening today, but the fact remains that leftists & the establishment media virtually condoned lawlessness in U.S. cities for months. — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) January 6, 2021

True.

