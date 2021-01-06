https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/06/chris-cuomo-takes-offense-to-those-remembering-his-june-request-to-show-me-where-it-says-protesters-are-supposed-to-be-polite-and-peaceful/

CNN’s Chris Cuomo has several tweets today condemning President Trump and what has happened at the U.S. Capitol:

That sparked some to offer up a flashback of what Cuomo said during the spring and summer protests last year:

In response, Cuomo has said “shame on you” to those using his June video on this day:

How about maybe everybody agrees that protests should always be peaceful no matter where they take place and for whatever reason?

True.

