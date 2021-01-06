https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/06/chris-hayes-blames-capitol-rioting-on-everyone-who-worked-in-republican-party-politics-the-last-four-years/

Most liberals are laying the blame for the rioting at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday solely at the feet of President Trump, while others are branching out and blaming his “enablers”: essentially, anyone in or out of politics who supported him in his challenge to the 2020 election results. And then there’s MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, who blames “everyone who worked in Republican party politics the last four years.” Most of his followers think four should be 40, but we think he’s just sore about Trump appointing three Supreme Court justices and … cutting taxes?

Everyone who worked in Republican party politics the last four years helped make this happen. This, along with the hundreds of thousands of dead from Covid, was part of the cost of the 6-3 court and the corporate tax rate being cut from 35 to 21%. You built this! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 6, 2021

Oh, and COVID-19. That was the Republicans’ fault, not China’s.

You are just as unhinged, insane, reckless and irresponsible in your extremist rhetoric as whatever you rage about Trump ever saying. https://t.co/qHEEUVQogc — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 7, 2021

Really good take here. Definitely helping https://t.co/TwWZ1EIGaQ — Will Moran (@DaWilldaBeast) January 6, 2021

No, you idiot. Not everyone. People like you saying things like this are a big part of the underlying reasons for how we got here. https://t.co/XhIhKvhiDs — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) January 6, 2021

What does cutting the corporate tax rate have to do with protesters storming the capital? https://t.co/eoo2Bab3LY — Dread Pirate Darin BMF (@ddogsbbq) January 7, 2021

I’m not sure how a more globally competitive corporate tax rate has any direct link to the other items you mention, but okay. https://t.co/f9YGFzIEZJ — Geoffrey Lawrence (@GLawNV) January 6, 2021

Chris’ real angst: “…the 6-3 court and the corporate tax rate being cut from 35 to 21%”. The latter is justifiable grievance but never for violence. https://t.co/0xil7dbyGg — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) January 6, 2021

yeah the corporate tax rate getting cut that’s what everyone cares about https://t.co/bM9YgW52DJ — Dee (@TheOGSweetDee) January 6, 2021

Chris thinks that taxing you harder will decrease resent of government.

Frankly, he might be right for some people. https://t.co/yeVCB6MSjP — B-30 (@tketkr) January 6, 2021

By this logic everyone who worked for Democrat party politics is responsible for the guy who shot up the Capital Hill baseball practice. https://t.co/t9UoPlYNtC — WarDamnGunners (@WarDamnGunners) January 6, 2021

If that’s the case, then every Democrat is to blame for every city burned to the ground by BLM rioters this summer. You’re playing a dangerous game. https://t.co/3VNpIUlNQk — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) January 6, 2021

Zero mention of all the riots and looting that Hayes helped call ‘mostly peaceful?” https://t.co/GJxzQaGdWM — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) January 6, 2021

Also this asshat praised the summer time riots, but now they are not ok. Antifa and BLM destroyed hundreds if not thousands of businesses. This is why there is a problem, the Democrat media is full of hypocrites https://t.co/PWLwITgf3I — FastEddie BIDEN IS NOT MY PRESIDENT Felson (@rdeh20) January 7, 2021

This kind of rhetoric from the left—the media left, no less (but I repeat myself)—is unhelpful. Radicalizes people by showing that Bush/Romney/Cruz/Ryan/Paul/Rubio/Sasse/Trump all the same to you. Sincere belief in Constitution, free markets, individual liberty is all “fascism.” https://t.co/EqKYYs0wkR — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) January 6, 2021

GTFO! Being a member of the mainstream media has to be one of the best jobs on earth. You cause division, gaslight, lie, de-legitimize an election and a President for 4 years and when shit finally goes off, you take ZERO responsibility and just continue on causing division. https://t.co/ZaV5XSz6HG — Brian Black (@BrianBlack_A) January 6, 2021

This is baseless, nonsensical bullshit that does more harm than good. It’s the Twitter rhetorical equivalent of attaching a Section 230 repeal amendment to the NDAA. Beyond its obvious opportunism, totally meaningless. Slightly surprised there isn’t a “buy my book!” hyperlink. https://t.co/yWGsdSmjCA — Will Dreiling (@StLDreiling) January 6, 2021

And the corporate press wonder why the pawns have decided to flip the chessboard. https://t.co/GXilASOE7E — A.S. Phoulle (@asimplefoolblog) January 6, 2021

What a ridiculous tweet. Per usual for this guy. https://t.co/kWztPbboem — Susan Ferrechio (@susanferrechio) January 6, 2021

This divisive Tweet, of “us vs. them” is why we are here. https://t.co/urfoPvR99J — Berg (@cydonia0) January 6, 2021

Consider logging off for a bit. https://t.co/ezfTwoZrA7 — That’s Sir Dr. NotThatCrownMaybe to You, Bub (@CrownMaybe) January 6, 2021

We’re not going to justify the rioting at the Capitol, but it sure is revealing that Hayes mentioned things like the Supreme Court and tax cuts; Democrats’ anger today is just the culmination of their anger for the last four years of not being in power. And if Republicans are mad that people like Hayes spent the entire Trump administration trying to paint the president as illegitimate, so be it.

