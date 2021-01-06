http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9pwTydCk_y4/

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) used a speech on the Senate floor Wednesday evening to attack President Donald Trump and “the people who follow him” in the wake of deadly riots that overran the Capitol earlier in the day.

Schumer said:

But make no mistake, make no mistake, my friends, today’s event did not happen spontaneously. The president, who promoted conspiracy theories and motivated these thugs, the president, who extorted them to come to our nation’s capital, egged them on, he hardly ever discourages violence [sic], and more often encourages it [sic]. this president bears a great deal of the blame. This mob was in good part president trump’s doing, incited by his words, his lies. This violence, in good part, his responsibility, his everlasting shame.Today’s events certainly, certainly would not have happened without him. Now, January 6 will go down as one of the darkest days in recent American history, a final warning to our nation about the consequences of a demagoguic president, the people who enable him, the captive media that parrots his lies, and the people who follow him, as he attempts to push America to the brink of ruin. As we reconvene tonight, let us remember, in the end, all this mob has really accomplished his delay our work for a few hours.

Trump won 75 million votes in the November 2020 presidential election.

Schumer earned a rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts for threatening Supreme Court justices earlier this year. In January 2017, Schumer warned then-President-elect Trump that the CIA would retaliate against him for criticizing the agency.

A woman, 41-year-old Ashli Babbit, was shot and killed by Capitol Police in the riots that erupted inside the building after a “Stop the Steal” demonstration encouraged by President Trump earlier Tuesday.

Schumer will soon become the Senate Majority Leader, once Kamala Harris is sworn in as Vice President on January 20, with a tie-breaking vote.

