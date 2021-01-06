https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/cuomo-ga-we-won/

The comments – serving as the latest example of CNN’s left-wing bias – were also premature, as not all ballots had been counted and neither Republican candidate had conceded.

Cuomo and co-host Don Lemon were giddy at the prospect of Democratic victories, laughing and singing as they covered the race.

After Cuomo insisted the election could be “the night that the light went out in Georgia” for Republicans, he insisted “we won”:

We have a long way to go, counting could take some time. I do not expect it to be called tonight, but we will be going through. But already, we know on the numbers that we have, we won, democracy won.

