A woman was reported in critical condition after being shot on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon, CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins posted to Twitter quoting the news channel’s Managing Producer Noah Gray.

“A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, per @NoahGrayCNN,” the post read. “No other details were provided.”

The post at approximately 3:25 p.m. came roughly an hour after protesters demonstrating in support President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud pushed past police barriers and into the Capitol building itself, which was placed on lockdown.

