CNN anchor Jake Tapper reacted to the unfolding chaos at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday when protesters breached the barricades and stormed the Capitol Building.

Tapper said that President Donald Trump, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) are unleashing “sedition.”

Tapper said, “The definition of sedition is to try to overturn the rule of law through force, and that is what we are witnessing. Trump supporters, who have been lied to by Trump and his minions, individuals like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, lied to by MAGA media, have been incensed and outraged and they are now resorting to physically trying to storm the Capitol to stop the constitutional process of electors being counted for the person who won the election, Joe Biden, the president-elect. That is what’s going on. That is what we are witnessing. And there are a lot of people who are complicit in this. It will not succeed. Joe Biden will be sworn in on January 20, but at some point, you have to ask yourself if you’re Josh Hawley or Ted Cruz or Matt Gaetz or either of the Murdochs, you have to ask yourself, what am I doing? What am I creating here? What have I unleashed? This is the United States of America and we’re watching protesters try to undermine the course of an election, a constitutional process, through force, by storming the United States Capitol?”

He added, “We are watching an attempt at sedition. We are watching an attempt at a bloodless coup in the United States, Trump supporters, stopping the constitutional process, the counting of electors.”

