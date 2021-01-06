https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/01/06/democratic-governor-tweets-photo-of-stacey-abrams-prayer-candle-1013293/

Mary Rose Corkery, DCNF

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted a photo Wednesday of a prayer candle picturing former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

“Good morning,” Whitmer tweeted with a picture of the prayer candle.

The Associated Press called Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock the winner of the Georgia Senate race over incumbent Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler. If Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff wins against incumbent Republican Georgia Sen. David Perdue, there will be a 50-50 split in the Senate and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will have a deciding vote.

Abrams’s “Fair Fight” initiative assisted in getting people in the state to register to vote, The Hill reported. The initiative also encouraged ground-breaking numbers of minority and young people to vote in the runoff elections.

Conservative commentators criticized Whitmer’s tweet of the prayer candle, calling it “creepy” and like “a cult.”

Whitmer’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

BPR Wire
