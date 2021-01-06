https://hotair.com/archives/allahpundit/2021/01/06/congress-abruptly-adjourns-pro-trump-mob-enters-capitol/

The House and Senate certification session has been interrupted. A Trump-encouraged putsch attempt against the United States Congress is under way.

As @SenatorLankford speaks: “The Senate will stand in recess until the call of the chair.” “Protesters are in the building.” pic.twitter.com/35KgJfVxHM — CSPAN (@cspan) January 6, 2021

Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Police officers are holding them steps away from the Senate chamber, which is locked. Senators are inside. I see a few confederate flags. pic.twitter.com/YI7X7KmuUG — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

VP Pence just got rushed off the Senate floor as Capitol is locked down. — Lauren Peikoff (@laurenpeikoff) January 6, 2021

Capitol Police just sent this email to buildings on Capitol Hill: “Due to an external security threat located on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building, no entry or exit is permitted at this time… Stay away from exterior doors or windows. If you are outside, seek cover.” — Jerry Christmas (@JerryDunleavy) January 6, 2021

They breached the Capitol pic.twitter.com/tWKxojW2Hr — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 6, 2021

https://twitter.com/washingtonian/status/1346898575654068224

Fox is interviewing one of the protestors on TV. He explains that he’s there because “Trump told me to” and “something big” was going to happen. Somebody marches by with A Q! sign behind him. Repulsively, the Fox commenters keep emphasizing how “peaceful” the protest is. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) January 6, 2021

HOLY: TEAR gas has been used in the Rotunda. Members are being told get gas masks under their seats. — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) January 6, 2021

Crowd now trying to break down doors to House chamber! — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) January 6, 2021

They’re shooting into the chamber. pic.twitter.com/l9owW7BAVt — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

You can see the guns drawn by some kind of Capitol security here. https://t.co/urZfaz0Muq pic.twitter.com/tI6uV9RHoZ — Evan Hill (@evanchill) January 6, 2021

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

It’s not just at the U.S. Capitol:

Militia members have gathered outside the Georgia Capitol. Brad Raffensperger and senior staff have been escorted out to safety. — Amy Gardner (@AmyEGardner) January 6, 2021

Whether out of basic decency or the realization that this episode is the end of Trumpism as a mainstream electoral force, Donald Trump Jr is trying to undo the damage:

This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone. https://t.co/3oUAPxuwi9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 6, 2021

Whereas Donald Trump Sr doesn’t give two sh*ts. Why should he? This is what he wanted. If Pence won’t disrupt Biden’s victory for him, a mob will:

Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

He should be impeached and removed the moment Congress is back in session. The violence won’t end once the mob is cleared, after all. Some of his fans are looking for a fight and he’s clearly not inclined to discourage them.

Among many other “worsts” today, this is one of the worst security failures in the history of the United States. We’ll spend years trying to figure out how a mob was allowed to overrun Congress when it was apparent to everyone that some sort of violent demonstration might be happen on January 6. But in the meantime, understand this: Trump 2024 is finished. There are MAGA fans who’d vote for him again in spite of everything that’s happened over the past two months, including an impromptu putsch attempt today, but not every Trump 2020 voter would. He has “soft support” like any other politician does. And soft supporters aren’t signing up to see where another four years of this fascist insanity might take us.

It’s over, right now. And his presidency should be over tomorrow.

Update: I sure hope this isn’t true:

BREAKING: A source tells me The Defense Department has just denied a request by DC officials to deploy the National Guard to the US Capitol. — Aaron C. Davis (@byaaroncdavis) January 6, 2021

Update: Stalwart Trump ally Kevin McCarthy is shocked, shocked at what he’s seeing:

House Minority Leader McCarthy condemns the storming of the Capitol: pic.twitter.com/uVMN6WEyia — The Recount (@therecount) January 6, 2021

