The House and Senate certification session has been interrupted. A Trump-encouraged putsch attempt against the United States Congress is under way.

It’s not just at the U.S. Capitol:

Whether out of basic decency or the realization that this episode is the end of Trumpism as a mainstream electoral force, Donald Trump Jr is trying to undo the damage:

Whereas Donald Trump Sr doesn’t give two sh*ts. Why should he? This is what he wanted. If Pence won’t disrupt Biden’s victory for him, a mob will:

He should be impeached and removed the moment Congress is back in session. The violence won’t end once the mob is cleared, after all. Some of his fans are looking for a fight and he’s clearly not inclined to discourage them.

Among many other “worsts” today, this is one of the worst security failures in the history of the United States. We’ll spend years trying to figure out how a mob was allowed to overrun Congress when it was apparent to everyone that some sort of violent demonstration might be happen on January 6. But in the meantime, understand this: Trump 2024 is finished. There are MAGA fans who’d vote for him again in spite of everything that’s happened over the past two months, including an impromptu putsch attempt today, but not every Trump 2020 voter would. He has “soft support” like any other politician does. And soft supporters aren’t signing up to see where another four years of this fascist insanity might take us.

It’s over, right now. And his presidency should be over tomorrow.

Update: I sure hope this isn’t true:

Update: Stalwart Trump ally Kevin McCarthy is shocked, shocked at what he’s seeing:

