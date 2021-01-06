http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/F5UFscJtdzQ/

Republican members of Congress rushed to condemn the violence that broke out during Congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote from within the United States Capitol.

“This violence is unacceptable and needs to be met with the full force of the law,” said Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton. “God bless the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe.”

This violence is unacceptable and needs to be met with the full force of the law. God bless the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 6, 2021

“United States Capitol Police saved my life,” said Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise. “Attacks on law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs are never acceptable. Period. We can passionately protest without being violent.”

United States Capitol Police saved my life. Attacks on law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs are never acceptable. Period. We can passionately protest without being violent. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 6, 2021

“Every American has the right to peacefully protest,” said Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck. “But storming the US Capitol and attacking the brave men and women of the Capitol police force is wrong. This is not who we are.”

Every American has the right to peacefully protest. But storming the US Capitol and attacking the brave men and women of the Capitol police force is wrong. This is not who we are. pic.twitter.com/sRUMJleIEn — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) January 6, 2021

“To those storming the Capitol – I am on the House floor and I will not be deterred from upholding my oath, under God, to the Constitution by mob demand,” said Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) prior to being evacuated.

To those storming the Capitol – I am on the House floor and I will not be deterred from upholding my oath, under God, to the Constitution by mob demand. #StandUpForAmerica — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 6, 2021

“There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill,” said Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio. “This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy.”

There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2021

Rubio also called on President Donald Trump to deliver “resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down.”

“Mr. President @realDonaldTrump the men & women of law enforcement are under assault,” Rubio wrote in a tweet. “It is crucial you help restore order by sending resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down.”

“Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American, and it will not bring about election reform,” said Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul. “Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation. Just stop it.”

Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American, and it will not bring about election reform. Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation. Just stop it. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 6, 2021

Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American, and it will not bring about election reform. Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation. Just stop it. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 6, 2021

“Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat,” said freshman Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina. “Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police. This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today.”

Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police. This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today. pic.twitter.com/jC9P0YfSLQ — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 6, 2021

“Stop the violence. Support Capitol Police,” said Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.

Stop the violence. Support Capitol Police. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 6, 2021 “I fundamentally believe that everyone has the right to peacefully protest and exercise their First Amendment rights,” said South Carolina Republican Rep. William Timmons. “But let me be clear: storming the Capitol steps, breaking police barricades, and disobeying law enforcement orders are not the same thing.” I fundamentally believe that everyone has the right to peacefully protest and exercise their First Amendment rights. But let me be clear: storming the Capitol steps, breaking police barricades, and disobeying law enforcement orders are not the same thing. — Congressman William Timmons (@RepTimmons) January 6, 2021 “Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW,” Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz wrote in a tweet. “The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support.” Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW. The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021 “The Capitol Police have done an extraordinary job keeping us safe,” said Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy. “I’m thankful for their heroism. I condemn this violent assault on the democratic process & will not be intimidated by a mob that confuses chaos & destruction with strength & wisdom. I’ll continue to work for LA.” The Capitol Police have done an extraordinary job keeping us safe. I’m thankful for their heroism. I condemn this violent assault on the democratic process & will not be intimidated by a mob that confuses chaos & destruction with strength & wisdom. I’ll continue to work for LA. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 6, 2021 “Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line,” said Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley in a statement. “The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job.” Statement from Senator Josh Hawley: Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) January 6, 2021 “What we’re seeing at the Capitol is wrong, hurts the cause of election integrity, and needs to stop immediately,” said Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun. “Rioting and violence are never acceptable.” What we’re seeing at the Capitol is wrong, hurts the cause of election integrity, and needs to stop immediately. Rioting and violence are never acceptable. — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) January 6, 2021 “This should never be the scene at the Capitol,” said Republican New York Rep. Lee Zeldin. “This isn’t the America we love. We can debate & disagree, even on Jan 6th after a Presidential election, but in our republic we elect people to voice our objections in the Capitol on this day.” This should never be the scene at the Capitol. This isn’t the America we love. We can debate & disagree, even on Jan 6th after a Presidential election, but in our republic we elect people to voice our objections in the Capitol on this day. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 6, 2021 “What is unfolding is unacceptable and un-American,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). “It has got to stop.” What is unfolding is unacceptable and un-American. It has got to stop. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 6, 2021 Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) pleaded for President Trump to appear on TV in an effort to “condemn the violence and tell people to disband.” .@realDonaldTrump please appear on TV, condemn the violence and tell people to disband. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 6, 2021 Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

