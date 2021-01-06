https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/06/congresswoman-calls-for-expulsion-of-gop-members-who-have-incited-this-domestic-terror-attack-dana-loesch-pulls-receipts/

A lot of people are calling for President Trump to be impeached — again — for fomenting the violence that’s rocking the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, and we’re learning that Rep. Ilhan Omar is drawing up Articles of Impeachment “as a matter of preserving our republic.”

In the meantime, Congresswoman Cori Bush says she’ll be introducing a resolution to have the Republican members of Congress who “incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election” expelled from Congress.

Now do the Democrats, says Dana Loesch:

Damn, she brought receipts:

Yeah, the Discussion Draft is dated Jan. 5 and makes no mention of any “domestic terror attack.” It was ready to go Tuesday.

