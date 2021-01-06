https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532990-cori-bush-introduces-legislation-to-sanction-remove-all-house-members-who

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) has introduced a resolution to have the Republican members of the House who supported contesting battleground states’ electors in Wednesday’s joint session of Congress be investigated and potentially removed from office.

The resolution comes after President TrumpDonald TrumpWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE supporters, who had converged on Washington, D.C., for a rally to contest the results of November’s general election that Trump lost, rioted and stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

The chaos led to lawmakers and members being trapped inside the Capitol, resulting in the mobilization of the D.C., Virginia and Maryland national guards. D.C.’s mayor also issued a 6 p.m. curfew for the city.

“I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences,” the progressive lawmaker tweeted. “They have broken their sacred Oath of Office. I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion.”

I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office. I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion. pic.twitter.com/JMTlQ4IfnR — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021

Rioters first broke into the Capitol while both chambers were in session to certify President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE‘s win over Trump. The chambers were debating over the election results from Arizona when the mob overran Capitol Police.

The insurrection forced high level officials, including Vice President Pence — who has presiding over proceedings in the Senate — and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiGOP Rep. Kevin Brady tests positive for COVID-19 Pelosi names House Democratic leaders for Electoral College debate On The Money: Wall Street zeros in on Georgia runoffs | Seven states sue regulator over ‘true lender’ rule on interest rates | 2021 deficit on track to reach .3 trillion MORE (D-Calif.) to be evacuated. Other lawmakers were forced to shelter in place and given gas masks.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have implored Trump to call off his supporters.

“It is crucial you help restore order by sending resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down,” Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioTrump pressure campaign splits 2024 GOP contenders Republican infighting on election intensifies COVID-19 relief bill: A promising first act for immigration reform MORE (R-Fla.) tweeted.

“We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately,” Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerJoy Behar spars with Meghan McCain: ‘I did not miss you’ while you were on maternity leave COVID-19 relief bill: A promising first act for immigration reform Ocasio-Cortez on challenging Schumer: ‘I’m trying to decide what is the most effective thing I can do to help our Congress’ MORE (D-N.Y.) said in a joint statement.

The president in response initially sent a pair of tweets telling the rioters to “stay peaceful.”

In a video later in the afternoon, Trump told the mob — which he described as “very special” — to go home.

