Cosmopolitan Magazine is facing heavy backlash after publishing covers featuring obese women with the tagline “This is healthy!” — amid a pandemic in which obesity has been shown to be a high-risk precondition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Just back from maternity leave, BlazeTV’s Sara Gonzales, host of “The News & Why It Matters,” called Cosmo’s latest cover “anti-science and anti-health propaganda,” particularly in the middle of a worldwide health crisis.

She made it clear that, as a former overweight person herself, she is not “fat-shaming,” but refuting the idea that obesity “is healthy” and shared a photo of herself before and after her own dramatic weight loss:

“What I’m saying is, obesity causes heart disease, which kills over half a million Americans per year. … What I’m saying is, obesity and overweight put together are the second leading cause of preventable death in the United States,” Sara stated.

“Maybe we shouldn’t be pretending that it’s healthy to make ourselves more vulnerable to the virus that we’re all ‘super scared’ of,” she added. “Obesity is not healthy, and pretending that it is will only lead to more death and disease.”

