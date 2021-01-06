https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/crowd-screams-bullhit-trump-mentions-bullhit-data-dumps-late-election-night/

President Trump mentioned how on Election Night hundreds of thousands of ballots were dumped in swing states late in the night.  This was ‘bull$hit’ the President declared and the crowd agreed – it was  ‘Bull$hit’.

Here is a video of the event:

We identified this and called this the ‘Drop and Roll’:

Yes, it was Bull$hit!

