President Trump mentioned how on Election Night hundreds of thousands of ballots were dumped in swing states late in the night. This was ‘bull$hit’ the President declared and the crowd agreed – it was ‘Bull$hit’.
Here is a video of the event:
Crowd yells ‘Bullshit’ after @realDonaldTrump mentions data dumps early in the morning on election night pic.twitter.com/d4evA54qdl
— Catherine (@catherinedbay) January 6, 2021
We identified this and called this the ‘Drop and Roll’:
Yes, it was Bull$hit!