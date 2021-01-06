https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-on-hannity-the-senator-explains-his-objection-to-electoral-college-results/

CRUZ ON HANNITY: Alan Dershowitz Made a ‘Clear and Compelling Constitutional Argument’ Against Impeachment

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.29.20

Texas Senator Ted Cruz spoke with Sean Hannity Tuesday night on the Democrats’ never-ending impeachment charade; saying far-left lawmakers “haven’t alleged any crime whatsoever” that would justify President Trump’s removal from office.

“I think Professor Dershowitz’ argument was powerful, it was compelling, that the Constitution requires high-crimes or misdemeanors, and the House Democrats haven’t alleged any crime whatsoever,” said Cruz.

“Let me boil this down to one point… Quid Pro Quo doesn’t matter, it’s a red-herring. The reason is that a President is always justified, and has a responsibility, to investigate credible evidence of corruption,” he added.

Watch Sen. Cruz on ‘Hannity’ above.