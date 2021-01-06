https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-on-hannity-the-senator-explains-his-objection-to-electoral-college-results/
CRUZ ON HANNITY: Alan Dershowitz Made a ‘Clear and Compelling Constitutional Argument’ Against Impeachment
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.29.20
Texas Senator Ted Cruz spoke with Sean Hannity Tuesday night on the Democrats’ never-ending impeachment charade; saying far-left lawmakers “haven’t alleged any crime whatsoever” that would justify President Trump’s removal from office.
“I think Professor Dershowitz’ argument was powerful, it was compelling, that the Constitution requires high-crimes or misdemeanors, and the House Democrats haven’t alleged any crime whatsoever,” said Cruz.
“Let me boil this down to one point… Quid Pro Quo doesn’t matter, it’s a red-herring. The reason is that a President is always justified, and has a responsibility, to investigate credible evidence of corruption,” he added.
Watch Sen. Cruz on ‘Hannity’ above.
CRUZ ON HANNITY: Democrats Will IGNORE Mueller Report, Push to ‘Impeach Trump Anyway’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.27.19
Texas Senator Ted Cruz stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Tuesday night to comment on the special counsel’s ‘No Collusion’ report; saying House Democrats will move to impeach the president regardless simply because they “hate Donald Trump.”
“You’re a Constitutional scholar. You appreciate how severe this is for the country. How do we rectify this and make sure it never happens again?” asked Hannity.
“This weekend was a very good weekend for the country. We’ve had two years of this investigation and during this entire time every Democrat and the media has been breathlessly covering every minute of it,” said Cruz.
“We now have the report, the special counsel concluded there was no evidence of collusion… Mark my words, the House Democrats are going to impeach the President anyway,” he added.
Watch Sen. Ted Cruz on ‘Hannity’ above.