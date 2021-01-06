https://justthenews.com/government/security/dc-mayor-bowser-orders-15-day-emergency-declaration-nations-capital?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a 15-day public emergency order for the nation’s capital following the deadly protests Wednesday in which demonstrators breeched the U.S. Capitol Building.

The order gives authority to city officials to close down businesses early and order people off the streets should a curfew be implemented. The order will last through the afternoon of January 21.

Bowser also on Wednesday ordered an overnight curfew that started at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The mayor justified the extension of the emergency order, saying that supporters of President Trump have come to the city “for the purpose of engaging in violence and destruction and have engaged in violence and destruction.”

“They have fired chemical irritants, bricks, bottles, and guns. They have breached the security of the capitol and their destructive and riotous behavior has the potential to spread beyond the capitol,” Bowser said. “Some persons can be expected to continue their violent protests through the inauguration.”

