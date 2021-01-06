https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/06/dear-maga-alyssa-farah-former-wh-comms-director-tells-trump-supporters-the-election-was-not-stolen-we-lost/

Alyssa Farah, former White House communications director for President Donald Trump, has penned a “Dear MAGA” tweet telling supporters of the president that “the Election was NOT stolen” and “We lost”:

She went on to say that “there were cases of fraud that should be investigated” but “the legitimate margins of victory for Biden are far too wide to change the outcome”:

And finally, “If you believe in America first, you believe in our Constitution, the rule of law, & our first principles.”

We’ll note that Farah was been quite popular with the president’s supporters on the campaign trail:

