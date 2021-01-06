https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/06/decision-desk-hq-calls-the-georgia-senate-runoff-elections-for-warnock-and-ossoff/

Decision Desk HQ has called both Georgia Senate runoff elections for the Democrats, meaning if these projections hold, the Senate is 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker.

They called the race for Reverend Raphael Warnock over Sen. Kelly Loeffler at 11:13 last night:

Decision Desk HQ Projects @ReverendWarnock (D) has won the Georgia Special Senate Runoff Election Race Called: 11:13PM EST 01.05.21 All Results: https://t.co/AOgwtoMxNF — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) January 6, 2021

And they projected Jon Ossoff as the winner over Sen. David Perdue early this morning:

Decision Desk HQ projects @ossoff (D) has won the Georgia Regular Senate Runoff Election, giving Democrats control of the Senate on January 20th. Race Called: 2:14AM EST 01.06.21 All Results: https://t.co/AOgwtoMxNF — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) January 6, 2021

Again, if these calls hold, Dems will control the Senate:

Decision Desk HQ projects Democrats to take control of the Senate (50D-50R) with VP Kamala Harris casting the tie breaking vote. Called at 2:14AM EST 01.06.21 All Results: https://t.co/AOgwtoMxNF — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) January 6, 2021

Of note, we’re still waiting for other networks to call the race for Ossoff:

Seems like only a matter of time until networks will follow … https://t.co/WvZQGy8tpX — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) January 6, 2021

But team Ossoff is confident that they’ve won it:

A statement from @ossoff’s campaign manager Ellen Foster: “When all the votes are counted we fully expect that Jon Ossoff will have won this election to represent Georgia in the United States Senate.” #gasen pic.twitter.com/Sw0VALYaoK — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) January 6, 2021

And don’t forget about potential recounts:

It’s not yet assured Ossoff’s victory will end up outside GA’s 0.5% recount threshold, but it’s likely. #GASEN — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021

Full results here:

Follow here for live results from the Georgia Senate runoff from Decision Desk HQ https://t.co/ryFqhj6Sua — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 6, 2021

