Decision Desk HQ has called both Georgia Senate runoff elections for the Democrats, meaning if these projections hold, the Senate is 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker.

They called the race for Reverend Raphael Warnock over Sen. Kelly Loeffler at 11:13 last night:

And they projected Jon Ossoff as the winner over Sen. David Perdue early this morning:

Again, if these calls hold, Dems will control the Senate:

Of note, we’re still waiting for other networks to call the race for Ossoff:

But team Ossoff is confident that they’ve won it:

And don’t forget about potential recounts:

Full results here:

