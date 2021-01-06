https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/democrat-rep-says-sheltering-place-office-patriots-enter-capitol-building-video/

Freshman Democrat Rep Haley Stevens (MI) said she is sheltering in place in her office because the building next door is being evacuated.

I’m sheltering in place in my office. The building next door has been evacuated. I can’t believe I have to write this. — Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) January 6, 2021

Buildings near the Capitol were evacuated Wednesday after all hell broke loose and patriots stormed the Capitol building.

The Madison building belonging to the Library of Congress, on the House side was evacuated due to a suspected pipe bomb (it is now all clear).

The cannon House Office Building was also ordered evacuated.

Patriots have entered the Capitol building.

WATCH:

Protesters are now inside the Capitol Building. pic.twitter.com/BpN7FvMpJ3 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 6, 2021

