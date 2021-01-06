https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/democrat-warnock-defeats-kelly-loeffler-night-vote-switching-blocking-republican-poll-monitors-overseeing-absentee-ballots/

The Associated Press, New York Times and NBC News have called the Georgia senate race for Democrat wife beater Raphael Warnock.

The AP called the race for Warnock at 2 AM ET.

As of Wednesday morning, Warnock received 2,230,231 votes and Loeffler received 2,176,048 votes with 98% reporting.

The Georgia twin senate runoff went exactly the way we expected.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Evidence China Was Colluding with the Bidens and Providing Information on How to Defeat President Trump in the 2020 Election

There were several reports of Dominion machines breaking down in heavily Republican precincts where the voters were told the elections officials will scan their ballots later.

Poll observers in Fulton County on Tuesday were being blocked by barriers.

Single individuals were scanning and adjudicating ballots without Republican observers at the World Congress Center.

Votes were being removed from Republican candidates live on air.

Several Democrat precincts just stopped counting last night as the Republican candidates pulled ahead.

Scandal-plagued DeKalb County had to rescan advance ballots in Georgia’s senate race because of a “memory card issue.”

The result? Radical Marxist and wife beater Raphael Warnock wins a senate seat in conservative Georgia.

Warnock declared victory and thanked Georgia for voting for higher taxes, gun control and unlimited abortion.

WATCH:

This was the moment from Raphael Warnock’s speech just now. pic.twitter.com/ODS6X73589 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

