Democratic lawmakers called on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment on Wednesday and remove President TrumpDonald TrumpWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don’t object to election results MORE from office, blaming the president for inciting the rioters that violently breached the Capitol building.

“Dear @VP @Mike_Pence: You need to start the 25th Amendment. @realDonaldTrump is detached from reality,” wrote Rep. Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuTrump’s Georgia call triggers debate on criminal penalties Georgia district attorney says she will ‘enforce the law without fear or favor’ following Trump call Two House Democrats ask Wray to open ‘immediate criminal investigation’ into Trump MORE (D-Calif.)

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyCori Bush shares picture of expanded ‘Squad’ Juan Williams: The GOP’s problem with women of color Execution of only female federal prisoner on death row halted MORE (D-Mass.) tweeted, “Donald J. Trump should immediately be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate as soon as Congress reconvenes. This is dangerous & unacceptable.”

Rep. David Cicilline David Nicola CicillineDemocrats urge Biden to address ‘infodemic’ of COVID-19 disinformation, misinformation 46 states and FTC file antitrust lawsuits against Facebook Antitrust, content moderation to dominate tech policy in 2021 MORE (D-R.I.) wrote: “This is outrageous, and the president caused it. We should impeach and convict him tomorrow.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarCori Bush shares picture of expanded ‘Squad’ A vaccine, a Burrito and more: 7 lighter, memorable moments from 2020 Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore tests positive for COVID-19 MORE (D-Minn.) appeared to agree, sharing on Twitter that she was drawing up articles on impeachment.

“Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate,” wrote Omar. “We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for abuse of power at the beginning of last year, though he was acquitted by GOP-controlled Senate.

In an unprecedented move, the National Association of Manufacturers released a statement on Wednesday supporting the proposed move.

“Vice President Pence, who was evacuated from the Capitol, should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy,” the organization said in its statement.

“This is not the vision of America that manufacturers believe in and work so hard to defend. Across America today, millions of manufacturing workers are helping our nation fight the deadly pandemic that has already taken hundreds of thousands of lives,” it added.

