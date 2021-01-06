http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/aRGGE8wEPJA/

Rep. Cori Bush, (D-MO) wants to expel some Republican legislators from the House following the break-in by protesters who demanded President Donald Trump’s reelection.

“I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences,” the new legislator said in a tweet. “They have broken their sacred Oath of Office.”

Bush was sworn in on January 3. She is an ally of the so-called “Squad” of far-left politicians led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

On January 3, Breitbart News reported about House GOP members holding a phone conference with Trump :

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) said some 50 House lawmakers joined President Donald Trump and chief of staff Mark Meadows on a Saturday conference call to discuss the challenge to some of the electoral votes in several states.

I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office. I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion. pic.twitter.com/JMTlQ4IfnR — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021

During her 2020 campaign, Bush called for much of the military’s budget to be reallocated to healthcare and welfare spending, tweeting, “Militarization makes up 64% of our federal budget” and Medicare & Health are 6%. Education is 5%. Social Security, Unemployment, and Labor together are 3%.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

