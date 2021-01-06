https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrats-mocked-for-still-using-gendered-language-they-banned-in-house

On Sunday, the Democrat-controlled House passed a new rules package for the 117th session. The rules enshrined gender-inclusive language and ceased the use of so-called non-inclusive words.

The rules prohibits the words “father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, first cousin, nephew, niece, husband, wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, stepfather, stepmother, stepson, stepdaughter, stepbrother, stepsister, half brother, half sister, grandson, or granddaughter” and replaces them with “parent, child, sibling, parent’s sibling, first cousin, sibling’s child, spouse, parent-in-law, child-in-law, sibling-in-law, stepparent, stepchild, stepsibling, half-sibling, or grandchild.”

But some eagle-eyed critics pointed out that while Democrats banned the language, they still use the words regularly. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) mocked several Democratic House members for continuing to use “gendered language” to describe themselves in their Twitter profiles.

“Democrats cancel themselves,” the NRCC said in a statement that included a list of nearly two dozen representatives.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) “voted for the socialist Democrats’ woke rules package that includes banning gendered words like, ‘mother’ and ‘father.’ But — wait — look at Porter’s Twitter bio. She refers to herself as a ‘mom,’” the NRCC said, including a screenshot of her account page.

“In her quest for peak wokeness, Katie Porter cancelled herself and disrespected everyone else who views themselves as a mom,” said NRCC spokeswoman Torunn Sinclair.

The NRCC also noted that Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA) calls himself as both a “father” and a “husband.”

“In his quest for peak wokeness, Matt Cartwright cancelled himself and disrespected everyone else who views themselves as a husband and father,” said NRCC Spokesman Michael McAdams.

Even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) violates the new rules, calling herself a “mother” and a “grandmother.”

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer took a screenshot of Pelosi’s bio and posted in on Twitter, saying: “Flagging for the woke leftists. @SpeakerPelosi ‘s twitter bio is in violation of her new House rules against using gender specific terms.”

Flagging for the woke leftists. @SpeakerPelosi ‘s twitter bio is in violation of her new House rules against using gender specific terms. pic.twitter.com/j4f5S5dBAn — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 4, 2021

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) blasted her party for the woke language, calling the move hypocritical for the party that claims to care about women’s rights.

“It absolutely does the very opposite of that and it’s the height of hypocrisy for people who claim to be the champions of rights for women to deny the very biological existence of women and and this recent rule change that the House just actually voted and passed on today that you were talking about removing references to you know mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, from congressional rules and administration, it’s mind-blowing because it shows just how out of touch with reality and the struggles of everyday Americans people in Congress are,” Gabbard said on Fox News.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called the changes “stupid” on Twitter as he noted that a House preacher concluded a recent morning prayer by saying “amen — and a woman.”

“They can’t say ‘amen’ to a prayer, you cannot say you’re a father, a son, a mother or a daughter, you cheat the minority on what’s the vote on the floor,” he said on Fox News. “They’re not coming closer to what the American people want. They’re going further away to protect their extreme radical views.”

