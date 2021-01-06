https://www.theblaze.com/news/democrats-ridiculed-using-gendered-language

Republicans and media personalities mercilessly mocked House Democrats for using “gendered language” despite just having passed a new rules package banning such language in the U.S. House of Representatives.

On Monday, the House passed new rules banning any non-inclusive terms, including “father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt,” and more. Such terms, according to House Democrats, should be replaced with more gender-neutral terms, including “parent, child, sibling, parent’s sibling,” and more.

What are the details?

On Fox News, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) led the charge against the new rules and said, in a blistering statement directed at House Democrats, “It absolutely does the very opposite of that, and it’s the height of hypocrisy for people who claim to be the champions of rights for women to deny the very biological existence of women. And this recent rule change that the House just actually voted and passed on today that you were talking about, removing references to, you know, mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, from congressional rules and administration.”

“It’s mind-blowing because it shows just how out of touch with reality and the struggles of everyday Americans people in Congress are,” she added.







Tulsi Gabbard rips ‘mind blowing’ House rule changes banning gendered language



www.youtube.com



She wasn’t the only one who noticed the apparent hypocrisy.

As highlighted by the Daily Wire, the National Republican Congressional Committee widely mocked several Democrats for their insistence on using the banned language in their own public profiles, saying “Democrats cancel themselves.”

Pointing at Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) — who refers to herself as a mother on social media and voted for the measure — NRCC spokesperson Torunn Sinclair said, “In her quest for peak wokeness, Katie Porter cancelled herself and disrespected everyone else who views themselves as a mom.”

Pointing at Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.), Sinclair added, “In his quest for peak wokeness, Matt Cartwright cancelled himself and disrespected everyone else who views themselves as a husband and father.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also took flak for apparently making a mockery of her own push for inclusivity by referring to herself as a “mother” and a “grandmother” on Twitter.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer pointed out the gaffe on social media, writing, “Flagging for the woke leftists. @SpeakerPelosi’s twitter bio is in violation of her new House rules against using gender specific terms.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also said that the new changes were asinine and complained on Fox News that House Democrats were moving further and further away from a more palatable center.

“They can’t say ‘amen’ to a prayer, you cannot say you’re a father, a son, a mother or a daughter, you cheat the minority on what’s the vote on the floor,” he said. “They’re not coming closer to what the American people want. They’re going further away to protect their extreme, radical views.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

