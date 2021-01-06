https://townhall.com/columnists/derekhunter/2021/01/05/democrat-governors-fail-miserably-on-vaccine-distribution-n2582524

The idea of a new vaccine being developed in less than a year was laughable before last year, before the COVID pandemic, before President Donald Trump. But it became a reality, an unmitigated success. You’d think that would be cause for celebration, in and of itself, right? And while Operation Warp Speed has received some plaudits, leftists can’t bring themselves to give it the full credit the Herculean effort deserves. And now, as the injections are going into people’s arms, the left has found a new way to downplay the Trump administration’s success: the injections themselves.

How many stories have you seen detailing slow injection processes? “As the Virus Spikes, Vaccine Distribution Is One More Hurdle for States,” is how The New York Times put it. Out of Philadelphia comes the headline, “COVID vaccinations taking longer than expected, doctors call for more national oversight.”

Democrat-run states spent weeks trying to figure out how to distribute the vaccine, cooking up a racist scheme to pander to voting blocs favorable to them in the name of “fairness,” in spite of the fact that the biggest preexisting condition and co-morbidity for COVID 19 is advanced age.

Now, complaints are rolling in that the actual inoculations are too slow, that vaccines are being wasted.

The governor of New York, responsible for mass deaths of the elderly, is implementing severe punishments to anyone who deviates from the state’s proscribed distribution priorities, even if that means the vaccine sits around unused.

Slate whines, “Concern Increases Over Slow Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines in U.S.” NPR chimes in with, “Why The COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Has Gotten Off To A Slow Start.”

How were these states not ready? How did these Democrats drop yet another ball? And why in God’s name is the fact that these governments are failing not THE story on the subject?

The answer is simple: Donald Trump. The media is so focused on destroying the man that they’re ignoring every other failure and shortcoming in politics. People are being denied access to something that will save their lives based on the color of their skin, and feet are being dragged because of local incompetence, and it’s somehow being spun as a federal government failure.

What, exactly, are these leftists thinking the federal government has to do now? What is even the point of local governments if they can’t set up and run 24-hour inoculation centers? How hard is it to get something up and running that people have been waiting for, praying for, for months? Moreover, it’s something people knew was coming.

It’s not the federal government’s job, or even within their capabilities, to administer vaccinations. They are the logistics people, as Operations Warp Speed demonstrated. They are the military – need something somewhere, something valuable and fragile, something wildly important? They’re the people you want doing it. They are not the end-service people.

How have these governors dropped the ball? How is it they’ve been largely ignored in their failure? Right now, there are tens, if not hundreds of thousands of doses of vaccine sitting idly, in freezers (or worse, not in freezers) doing absolutely no one any good. Where is the outrage? Where is the media? Where are the politicians condemning this incompetence and demanding it be fixed?

The answer is pretty simple – it can’t all be blamed on Donald Trump, on Republicans. If something does not meet that criteria, it might as well not exist. If people are being harmed, if people are dying, and it can’t be used as a weapon against Republicans, they might as well not exist.

As Andrew Cuomo in New York moves to institute fines of up to $1 million for administering the vaccine to people who are not deemed worthy yet by the state, and vaccines sit around unused, the story is being ignored.

It’s being ignored because this is how liberal government works – it picks winners and losers, it allows people to suffer and commodities to go to waste for no other reason than spite, incompetence, or a serious combination of both.

Just get the damn vaccine into the arms of people most vulnerable, period, and go from there.

This week it’s basic vaccine distribution, but what will it be tomorrow? As government grows bigger, the answer to that question is limitless. Just imagine how they’d handle managing all of health care.

