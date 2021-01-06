https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/desperate-coup-kayleigh-mcenany-calls-cnn-sad-parody-news-network/

By Mary Rose Corkery

Daily Caller News Foundation

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted Wednesday that “CNN has become a sad parody of a news network” over their coverage of a pro-Trump protest.

“This CNN chyron is unsurprisingly OUTRAGEOUS!” McEnany tweeted with a screenshot of CNN’s broadcast.

“Apparently abiding by a constitutional process that Democrats themselves have used is now considered a “COUP” by the Fake News activists! CNN has become a sad parody of a news network,” McEnany tweeted.

This CNN chyron is unsurprisingly OUTRAGEOUS! Apparently abiding by a constitutional process that Democrats themselves have used is now considered a “COUP” by the Fake News activists! CNN has become a sad parody of a news network ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/05NcaVfZSp — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 6, 2021

The CNN chyron in the screenshot that McEnany tweeted said “SOON: Trump to speak to supporters in desperate coup attempt.”

President Donald Trump tweeted last month about a “big protest in D.C. on January 6th.” The president said in remarks at the protest on Wednesday that he would march on Capitol Hill with the protesters over the election outcomes, however, reports say he instead returned to the White House.

“Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election. Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!” the president tweeted.

Peter Navarro releases 36-page report alleging election fraud ‘more than sufficient’ to swing victory to Trump https://t.co/D8KrMHnFdK. A great report by Peter. Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election. Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

The protesters intend to march while Congress accepts the Electoral College’s certification of the 2020 election results.

Thirteen senators have said they’re objecting to the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election outcome. Dozens of House Republicans are also objecting to the certification, but 24 senators said they’re voting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

McEnany’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

