http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8q-6Vo4ltKU/

President Donald Trump urged thousands of his supporters to “go home” Wednesday after protesters swarmed the U.S. Capitol to disrupt Congress’s certification of the 2020 electoral college results.

“I know your pain. I know your hurt. We had an election stolen from us,” Trump said.

The president issued his message in a pre-recorded video published on social media as Republicans repeatedly condemned the violence and urged the president to do the same.

“You have to go home now, we have to have peace. We have to have law and order,” he said.

Trump’s video was released shortly after President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation, demanding that the president personally call on his supporters to stand down.

Trump said that he did not want anyone hurt as his supporters continued protesting on Capitol Hill.

He insisted that the 2020 presidential election was “fraudulent” and that he understood his supporters’ frustration.

“Go home, we love you. You’re very special,” he concluded. “You’ve seen what happens. You seen how others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

