President Donald Trump defended his supporters who stormed Capitol Hill Wednesday, arguing that it was a consequence of his election being stolen.

“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly and unfairly treated for so long,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president commented shortly after authorities confirmed that a woman who was shot at the Capitol on Wednesday had died. Details surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

The president’s comments about the afternoon protests were first restricted by Twitter from getting retweeted or shared but were later removed entirely. Twitter also removed a video posted by Trump calling for his supporters to leave Capitol Hill and “go in peace.”

The president called again for his supporters to leave Washington, DC.

“Go home with love and in peace,” he wrote. “Remember this day forever!”

