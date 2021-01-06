https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/06/donald-trump-speaks-directly-to-violent-rioters-at-the-capitol-video/

Donald Trump’s tweets regarding today’s violent rioting in the Capitol left some things to be desired. But maybe they were just meant to be placeholders until he could put together a more decisive condemnation.

Video messages are generally more effective than just tweets.

Well, let’s see:

Oh.

Of course.

At least he’s got his priorities straight.

“We love you. You’re very special.” “I know how you feel.”

Sympathizing with rioters who stormed the Capitol building is not a great look. It’s certainly not what we need at the moment.

Twitter has apparently decided to do what they can to protect the public from Trump’s message:

OK, but:

It’s not.

So if we’ve learned a lesson today, it’s that Donald Trump and Twitter can both be very bad at their jobs.

