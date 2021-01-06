https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/dozens-charged-crimes-connected-capitol-riot?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Dozens of individuals have been charged with crimes stemming from the deadly U.S. Capitol breach, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., said that 55 people, including one carrying a rifle and Molotov cocktails, have been charged in connection with the incident Wednesday, Bloomberg reports.

Charges for insurrection and sedition “are on the table,” Sherwin said at press conference. “We’re not going to keep anything out of our arsenal for potential charges. We will bring the most maximum charges we can based upon the conduct.”

The charging of 55 individuals is “a good start, but in no regard is that the end,” Sherwin also said.

Protestors broke windows and overwhelmed U.S. Capitol Police officers to get into the U.S. Capitol Building, where once inside they damaged property and roamed inside lawmakers’ offices and chambers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

