There’s a lot to escape from these days with lockdowns, no concerts, no entertainment, not to mention the political sh*tshow that is the 2020 election season. The Rails to Trails Conservancy has been working to secure funding, both private and public, to make your escape by bike an epic experience by connecting bike trails from Washington D.C. to Washington state. Is it just me who wants to chuck it all and backpack across America on my bike? The Hill reported the details.

More than 80 miles of the Great American Rail-Trail are in development right now across 10 states from Washington, D.C., to Washington state, adding roughly 50 miles to more than 2,000 miles of pre-existing trails across 12 states. The project, which bridges about 95 gaps between more than 145 trails, promises a multi-use cross-country trail that stretches more than 3,700 miles. “This year has proven how vital projects like the Great American Rail-Trail are to the country. Millions of people have found their way outside on trails as a way to cope with the pandemic,” Chao told the World Economic Forum recently. “As the Great American Rail-Trail connects more towns, cities, states and regions, this infrastructure serves as the backbone of resilient communities, while uniting us around a bold, ambitious and impactful vision.”

Fantastic. Get outside, people. It’s real out there. Whatever we’re doing online all day cannot compare to this.

I highly recommend the Rails to Trails website where you can learn about the existing trails and plan a trip using the interactive TrailLink app.

It’s nice to see a legitimate project getting public funds that everyone can and will enjoy.

